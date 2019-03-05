McCONKEY, JOHN (JACK) January 18, 1926 - March 2, 2019 Passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on March 2, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Shirley for 57 years. Wonderful father of Laura and Wendy and father-in-law of Gary Fitzgerald. Much loved grandfather of Nolan (Marlyse Bergstra) and Jeremy Fitzgerald. John will be missed by his extended family and many friends. Born in Priceville, Ontario, John trained in the Air Force as a flight engineer. He worked as a professional engineer for the first 30 years of his career at Canadian General Electric. He spent the next 22 years of his career as a consultant in the automotive industry, reluctantly retiring just before his 80th birthday. John loved working and socializing and often injected humour into his conversations. Friends and family are invited to call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke for visitation on Tuesday, March 5th from 7 - 9 p.m. The service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, March 6th at 11 a.m. You are invited to share in the creation of the memorial site by adding a condolence, any remembrances or photos to celebrate the life of John McConkey: https://turnerporter.permavita.com/site/JohnMcConkey.html For those who wish, donations to CNIB are gratefully appreciated. www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019