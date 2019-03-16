Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Jack" McDONALD. View Sign

McDONALD, John "Jack" March 23, 1927 - March 10, 2019 We are deeply saddened by our Dad's peaceful passing in the early morning of Sunday, March 10, just shy of his 92nd birthday, at Sunnybrook Palliative Care. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Jack immigrated to Canada in 1951. He met his beloved wife, Ellen (Oct. 2001), a fellow Glaswegian in Toronto, and together they raised their family. He leaves to mourn his four children: Laura Oyama (Ron), Sherry Wilson (Norm), Stuart McDonald (Fern) and Jamie McDonald. A proud Papa who dearly loved his grandchildren: David MacMillan (Kerry), Daniel and Ewan Wilson, and Porter and Maggie McDonald. He was especially thrilled with the arrival in March 2018 of his first great-granddaughter, Chloe MacMillan. Jack loved his golf, tennis, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Glasgow Rangers. He was a fiercely independent man in spite of the challenges he faced in his last few years. Dad was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. In keeping with Jack's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation to take place; with a private family gathering at a later date to scatter his ashes. A donation in memory of Jack to either The MS Society of Canada at

McDONALD, John "Jack" March 23, 1927 - March 10, 2019 We are deeply saddened by our Dad's peaceful passing in the early morning of Sunday, March 10, just shy of his 92nd birthday, at Sunnybrook Palliative Care. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Jack immigrated to Canada in 1951. He met his beloved wife, Ellen (Oct. 2001), a fellow Glaswegian in Toronto, and together they raised their family. He leaves to mourn his four children: Laura Oyama (Ron), Sherry Wilson (Norm), Stuart McDonald (Fern) and Jamie McDonald. A proud Papa who dearly loved his grandchildren: David MacMillan (Kerry), Daniel and Ewan Wilson, and Porter and Maggie McDonald. He was especially thrilled with the arrival in March 2018 of his first great-granddaughter, Chloe MacMillan. Jack loved his golf, tennis, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Glasgow Rangers. He was a fiercely independent man in spite of the challenges he faced in his last few years. Dad was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. In keeping with Jack's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation to take place; with a private family gathering at a later date to scatter his ashes. A donation in memory of Jack to either The MS Society of Canada at mssociety.donorportal.ca , or directed to The Palliative Care Unit, in care of The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, ON M4N 3M5 Tel: 461-480-4483, who took loving care of Dad in his last days with us, would be appreciated by our family. 'We love you Dad...'til we meet again.' Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close