SUTHERLAND, John McGinn "Suds" Mr. John McGinn Sutherland, 85 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Michael Garron Hospital. Beloved husband of Patricia Sutherland. Loving Father of Michael (Debbie) Sutherland, Kathy Sutherland (Colan), Karen (Troy) Forbes, and Jim (Patricia) Sutherland. Loving Poppy to eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Brother to Chris (Ralph) Gauthier and Bob Sutherland (Pauline). Remembrance Service will be held at Giffen Mack Funeral Parlour on Sunday, September 29th, at 3:00 p.m. Reception after at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 11 (9 Dawes Road). In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019