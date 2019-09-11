Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MCILVENNA. View Sign Service Information Paul O'Connor Funeral Home 1939 Lawrence Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1R 2Y8 (416)-751-7890 Obituary

MCILVENNA, JOHN 1925 - 2019 Passed away peacefully, with family by his side on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of Mollie for 68 years, he is survived by his sister Lila in Randalstown, Northern Ireland. John was quick to make Toronto his home. He and Mollie found their community in Scarborough over 60 years ago, and made it a warm and inviting place for family and friends to drop by. As an added attraction for the Canadian nieces and nephews (Darrell, Erin and Cameron) he cut down his beloved peach tree to put in a pool, creating a beautiful backyard oasis and a new summer meeting place. All that, before he learned how to swim. And four decades later, after countless birthdays, Canada Days, and BBQ's later, he cemented his status as the surrogate grandpa of sorts for the next generation of kids (Charlotte, Eli, Lola, Finley and Poppy) to jump in the deep end. John was a proud Mason and an active member of the Shriner organization, having dedicated so much of his time and energy to the various events and charity fundraisers. He had fond memories with lifelong friends that were built over many dinners and trips with both communities. It made for a rich and rewarding experience that brought to life John's belief that you always get out of life what you put into it. John had a true partner for life in Mollie. When you saw John, you knew that Mollie was close by. It was rare to see them apart, and that seemed fitting, because they were such a good team. The kids called them Mo and Jo, affectionately, and the image of them walking together with John always making sure Mollie had what she needed. John will always be remembered as a loving husband, uncle and a loyal friend, who took the time to connect with people, young and old and was always ready to entertain with a story or two. His bright smile and effortless laugh made the time you got to spend with him full of joy. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14th, at 1 p.m., followed immediately by a reception, both at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, at 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, in Scarborough, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Montreal.

