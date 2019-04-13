Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN McKENZIE. View Sign

McKENZIE, JOHN Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on April 9, 2019, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Elizabeth McKenzie (nee Tominey). Loving father of Scott (Tamara), Rose (Todd) and Chad (Jesse). Cherished Papa to Andrew, Sarah, Trinity, Tyson and Cameron. Brother to Jean Gilmour (Jim) of Glasgow. John will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. John was born in Glasgow, Scotland and immigrated to Canada in 1973. He eventually settled in Whitby, where he and Liz raised their family. Many thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses and PSW's at Sunnybrook who cared for him over the last year. Family and friends will be received at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376), on Monday, April 15th from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service to be celebrated in the Chapel, on Tuesday, April 16th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Trauma Unit would be appreciated.

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close