PALMER, JOHN MELVIN Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019, at the age of 73 years. Predeceased by his parents John and Marion, John will be profoundly missed by his loving wife Vilda and sons JD and Charlie (Laura Herbert) and treasured granddaughter Audrey Quinn, sister Janet (Bud); sisters-in-law Ila Black, Delores Callin and Deborah Warkus (predeceased); nieces and nephews, Ennio, Karen, Paul, Andrew and Jennifer. A fiercely independent spirit, John is remembered for his unique sense of humour and gregarious nature. John leaves behind close friends in Toronto, Tottenham and Schomberg. A celebration of life will be held at the Trisan Centre (25 Dillane Dr., Schomberg, ON) on Saturday, March 23, 2019 beginning at 12 p.m., with spoken remembrances at 1 p.m., followed by a reception. Spring time interment will be held Dundalk Cemetery. Donations appreciated to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Southlake Regional Healthcare Centre (Cardiac Unit). To view full notice or to leave condolences, please visit www.rodabramsfuneralhome.com/john-palmer/
|
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019