PROKOPCHUK, John "Jack" Mervin Aged 81 years, passed away on February 18, 2019, in St. Joseph's Hospital, Toronto. Jack was a teacher for many years at Keele Street Public School. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Tove Geertsen and his brothers, Walter and Leonard, as well as many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his son Billy (2006). Jack will be cremated with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019