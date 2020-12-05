EVANS, JOHN MICHAEL Born May 13, 1934, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 27, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Margret (nee Harlow), his daughter Susan (Rob Pahl) and sons David (Corinne Helman), John (Alison Hermack). Cherished grandfather of Alexandra (Jordan Miller), Samantha, Nicole, Danielle, Cassidy and Brielle. Great-grandfather of Cameron, Emerson and Matthew. His sister Sylvia. John immigrated to Canada from England as a young man and met his wife Margret. He was a brilliant man with many interests and a tremendous sense of humour. He was a walking encyclopedia, doing the cryptic crosswords every day and twice on Sundays. He had a passion for sports cars, sailing and rugby. He loved his family and had a special place in his heart for little ones. He knew the words to every song including Welsh chants and anthems. John will be missed by friends and family across the globe. We will hold a Celebration of his life at a later date. Those wishing to donate in John's memory are asked to consider a charity of their choice. Condolences can be shared at dixongarland.com