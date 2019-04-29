Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Michael O'NEILL. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 High Street Huntsville , ON P1H 1N9 (705)-789-5252 Obituary

O'NEILL, John Michael September 3, 1948 - April 26, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John, after a brief battle with cancer. John was at home with his wife, Maureen, of 50 years. John was a loving father to Daniel Joseph and proud Grandpa to Emma and Katie. John will be deeply missed by his loving sister Maura (Paul) and brother Gerard (Deb). John was so loved by all of his in-laws and their children, Jeanette (late Denis), late Jim (Lieve), Paul (late Eileen), Helen and lifelong friend Joe Hooper (Barb) of Newfoundland. John and Maureen built a beautiful life together at their Pond House in Muskoka over the past 30 years, where many incredible memories will be cherished amongst their close family and friends. Thank you to the Huntsville Palliative Care Team, the Nurses of Closing the Gap, Dr. Mathies and Dr. D Harrold. As per John's request there will be no funeral but wishes everyone to live by his philosophy. "Take the gold handles off the casket and enjoy life now." www.mitchellfuneralhome.ca

