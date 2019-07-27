REDMOND, JOHN "JACK" MICHAEL Peacefully, at his home in Toronto, on July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne, for 44 years; loving father of Mark Redmond (Melissa), Andy Redmond (Suzanne); dear grandfather of Nicole, John (JR), Kyle and Cameron. Will also be missed by Gary Blakey (Pam), Andrew, Daniel and Matthew. Sisters: Betty O'Brien (Halifax), Margret Anne Edmonds and Carolyn McIntosh (Vancouver). Private arrangements to honor John's life have been made. Special Thanks to Dr. Roy and the Dorothy Ley Hospice staff and Ruth Bear and the staff at Thornbrook Homecare for their loving support and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dorothy Ley Hospice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019