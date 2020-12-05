MOORE, JOHN January 1935 - December 2020 Surrounded by the love of his family, John Moore passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Oakville on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 after a long illness. John was predeceased in July by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judy. Cherished father of Karen (Mark), Nadia (Brent), and Rachel (Ron). Loving grandfather of Amber, Kayleigh, Hannah, Abby, Trinity, Luke, and Austin. After immigrating to Canada in 1964, John was devoted to his 30-year career as a scientist, was an avid outdoorsman and an accomplished artist. A private family funeral is being held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to The Friends of Algonquin Park. For online condolences please visit www.glenoaks.ca