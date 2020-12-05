1/1
JOHN MOORE
MOORE, JOHN January 1935 - December 2020 Surrounded by the love of his family, John Moore passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Oakville on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 after a long illness. John was predeceased in July by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judy. Cherished father of Karen (Mark), Nadia (Brent), and Rachel (Ron). Loving grandfather of Amber, Kayleigh, Hannah, Abby, Trinity, Luke, and Austin. After immigrating to Canada in 1964, John was devoted to his 30-year career as a scientist, was an avid outdoorsman and an accomplished artist. A private family funeral is being held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to The Friends of Algonquin Park. For online condolences please visit www.glenoaks.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
