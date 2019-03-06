Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MORRIS CAPSTICK. View Sign

CAPSTICK, JOHN MORRIS April 2, 1930 – February 28, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the Wellington Terrace Long Term Care Facility in Fergus, ON, surrounded by his family. Survived by his loving wife Doreen Bernice (Spong), for almost 70 years. Brother to Harry (Edna), Frank (Mary), Neil (Lorraine), Tory (Clarence), Tina (Lawson) and Mary (Arthur). Father to David (Marilyn), Paul (Barb), Deborah (Frank) and Janice (Jim). Grandfather to Lauren, Brett, David, Kathryn, Amanda, Jennifer, Lisa, Brian and Emily. Great-grandfather to 10 adorable little ones. Funeral will be held at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., York, ON M9N 1X7, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. with Reception to follow. Visitation will be Friday, March 8th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. An Interment will be held in May in Midland. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Wellington Terrace Long Term Care Facility in Fergus, ON.

