MOVRIN, JOHN Passed away peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 81. Loving husband of Maria for 55 years. Devoted father of Ivanka (Howard) Fitzpatrick, John (Barbara), Tony (Vera) and Andy (Carolyn). Much loved and proud grandpa of Jessica, Andrew, Jonathan, Sarah, Pauline, Adam and Michael. Sadly missed by his brother Mirko. Predeceased by his brothers Joseph, Stanley and Frank. John will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Frances, nieces, nephews, family and friends in Canada and Slovenia. The family would like to thank Dr. Minden of Princess Margaret Hospital, for his care and compassion. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 739 Browns Line, Toronto on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Assumption Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Princess Margaret Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019