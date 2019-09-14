LEITCH, JOHN MUNRO (Retired from Toronto Hydro) Peacefully at River Glen Haven Nursing Home, Sutton, on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 90 years. John Leitch of Victoria Square, beloved husband of Gertrude (nee Sedore). Dear father of Sharron Regan (Charlie) and Peggy Geddes. Beloved grandfather of Sean Geddes, Cherie Daniel and Cameron Regan (Kayla) and great-grandfather of Thomas Daniel. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, especially Brent Moorby, extended family, neighbours and friends. The family thanks the staff of River Glen Haven Nursing Home for their care and compassion to John during his time as a resident. A Celebration of John's Life will be held as a "Come and Go Tea" from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Canada Hall of the East Gwillimbury Sports Complex, 1914B Mount Albert Road, Sharon, Ontario L0G 1V0. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Cremation has taken place. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019