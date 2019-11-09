HEANEY, JOHN NOEL "SEAN" (Retired from TTC after 29 years of service) Peacefully at his home in Pickering on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in his 81st year. Sean is reunited with his precious daughter Shauna who predeceased him in 2017. Beloved husband of Teresa for 54 years. Loving father of Kieran and his wife Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Grace. He will be sadly missed by his 3 sisters, 1 brother, and multitudes of extended family and friends in Ireland, the UK, Canada and the USA. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road (Pickering Village), Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Saturday, November 23rd from 10 to 11 a.m. The Funeral Prayers will follow in the Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Duffin Meadows Cemetery, Pickering. If so desired, donations may be made to Lakeridge Health – McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019