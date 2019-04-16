Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN NOEL PAGE. View Sign

PAGE, JOHN NOEL Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Lakeridge Health Ajax, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the age of 82 years. John was a proud retired Civil Servant of the Ontario Government. He will be remembered for his tremendous sense of humor and was a die-hard Leafs fan. John was a best friend and a beloved husband to May. He was a loving step-father to Patricia (Glen) Mertz and cherished Grandpa to Kyle and Kayleen Mertz. Dear brother of Beverley (Peter) Smith and Gloria Raynard and he was predeceased by his sister Adeline "Babs" Vickery. Predeceased by his parents Adeline and Raymond Page and Aunt Marjorie "Mard" O'Brien. Will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Daughters Brenda and Julie. Family and friends were received at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby (905 443-3376), on Monday, April 15th, from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Interment of John's cremated remains Mount Lawn Cemetery.

21 Garrard Road

Whitby , ON L1N 3K4

