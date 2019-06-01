NOLET, John Retired owner of Brock Doors and Windows Inc. Peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, John Nolet, at the age of 77 years, beloved husband of Sandra. Loving father of Robert and his wife Inka, Michael and his wife Janneth, Rachele and her husband Frank. Proud Grandpa of Erika (deceased), Alex, Evan, Zack, Michael, Melissa, Samantha, Cory, and Courtney. Dear brother of Roger, Georgette, Paul, Jackie, Raymond, Aurora, Andre, and Peter. Many loved nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Monday evening 5 - 8 o'clock. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, June 4 at one o'clock. Followed by cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019