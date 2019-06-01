John NOLET

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John NOLET.
Service Information
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON
L7E 2C6
(905)-857-2213
Obituary

NOLET, John Retired owner of Brock Doors and Windows Inc. Peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, John Nolet, at the age of 77 years, beloved husband of Sandra. Loving father of Robert and his wife Inka, Michael and his wife Janneth, Rachele and her husband Frank. Proud Grandpa of Erika (deceased), Alex, Evan, Zack, Michael, Melissa, Samantha, Cory, and Courtney. Dear brother of Roger, Georgette, Paul, Jackie, Raymond, Aurora, Andre, and Peter. Many loved nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Monday evening 5 - 8 o'clock. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, June 4 at one o'clock. Followed by cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.