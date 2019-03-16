WEST, John Norman September 18, 1919 - March 13, 2019 Passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019, in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Mary for 72 years. Will be lovingly remembered by his son Doug and his wife Diane. Will be sadly missed by grandchildren Samantha (Brandon) and Derek (Lauren) and great-grandchildren Everly and Westley. John was a longstanding member of Faustina since 1947. He proudly served a full tour in WWII as a mid-upper gunner in a Lancaster with squadron 166. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd., W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Sunnybrook Foundation Veteran's Comfort Fund (www.sunnybrook.ca/foundation). Messages of Condolence may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019