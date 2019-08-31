O'CONNOR, JOHN Passed away peacefully at Creekway Village with his family by his side, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Diane Kress for 62 years. Loving father of Kelly (Mario), Carolyn (Paul) and Suzanne (Scott). Proud grandfather of Michael (Marianna), Andrea (Chris), Lindsay (Brett), Jacquelyn (Alex) and Keith (Brianne). Cherished great-grandfather of Henry, Jack and James and predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Patrick and his siblings, Connie, Frank, Louise and Richard. John was a valued and respected leader at Comstock where he worked for 45 years and in retirement enjoyed spending time with family and friends, woodworking and simple pleasures at the tranquil family cottage on Jack Lake. The family wishes to thank the Creekway Village staff for their care and support over the past few years. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 12:00 noon until the time of Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of John to The Willow Foundation for Seniors or Parkinson Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019