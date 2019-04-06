O'NEILL, JOHN Passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Scarborough Grace Hospital, at the age of 95. Predeceased by his wife Helen O'Neill (née Lawson) and sons Robert (Bob) and Brian (Bo). Survived by his daughter Cindy and her husband Peter of New Zealand. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Last Post Fund. Arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home (905-428-8488). Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019