ANDREWS, JOHN P. Of Toronto. It is with heavy hearts and cherished memories that we announce the passing of John on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in his 92nd year. Cherished husband of 62 years to Suad (Numan). Loving father to Susan (Anthony), Basil, Sarah (Dan) and Jason. Grandfather to Dorothy, Michael, Kate, Luca and Maxine. Johnny was an original, larger than life personality that touched the lives of all he came into contact with. A family man, protector, provider, entrepreneur, trailblazer, proud Canadian, while never missing a game of his alma mater, the USC Trojans. A special thanks to his private caregiver Martine to whom we are so grateful and all the medical staff at Humber River Hospital. A private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held on April 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, in these difficult for many Covid-19 times, please consider donating to CAMH or Canadian Red Cross, in John's honour. Online condolences may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2020