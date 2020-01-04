|
PAPAGEORGE, JOHN John Papageorge passed away on December 25, 2019, at age 89, of natural causes. John was born June 7, 1930 in Toronto, Ontario, to Alexander and Venna Papageorge, active members of the Greek community. Following his passion for the performing arts, John worked in entertainment for the National Ballet of Canada and for the Eglinton Cinema. John also worked at the Hudson Bay Company. In his retirement, John would often enjoy public theatre and concerts. He was a voracious reader and keenly interested in current affairs. John was a kind soul with a tremendous sense of humour and a loud, hearty laugh. Predeceased by his older siblings, Chris (George) and Sophia (Fleming). Survived by his brother-in-law Robert Fleming, his niece Lynne Anne (Fleming), nephews Michael (Fleming), Alex (Fleming), Chris (George) and Sean (George) and their families, who will miss John's funny and insightful conversations. A very special thank you to John's Godson and close friend Byron Yankou, who was by his bedside in prayer when he passed. Thanks also to Deanna Maltby for her friendship and accompaniment on John's regular trips to Cloverdale Mall. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Service in Memory of John, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto, 115 Simpson Avenue, Toronto, ON M4K 1A1 (Tel. 416-406-6228). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020