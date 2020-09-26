1/1
JOHN PATRICK ASHWIN
ASHWIN, JOHN PATRICK March 14, 1933 - September 20, 2020 (John) Patrick Ashwin passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 at Parkview Nursing Home in Hamilton, Ontario after a long period of declining health. He was a minister in the United Church, and was well known by the community at Wellington Square United Church in Burlington. He eventually left the church, but after a number of years working for the Ministry of Education at Mohawk College, and with the Addiction Research Foundation in Toronto, he returned to a shared ministry in Shelburne, Saskatchewan. He retired to Toronto in 1994 where he was an active participant in the life of his retirement community at New Horizon Towers. He was a volunteer with the Out of the Cold program for the homeless through Trinity St. Paul United Church, and with an adult literacy program. He was an outgoing and charismatic man who loved to laugh, to be involved with people, to perform, and to engage in creative activities like writing. When his health deteriorated, he moved to Parkview Nursing Home in Hamilton, where the staff treated him like family. We are deeply grateful for the care he received, particularly during the difficult days of the pandemic when family were unable to visit. Predeceased by his older brothers Wes and Jim, and his sister-in-law Doreen. He will be missed by his sons Christopher, Lindsay, and Dan (Carolyn), his grandchildren Kira, Morgan, Liam and Ally, and his nieces, nephews and their children still living in Saskatchewan. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later time. In lieu of flowers or cards, a donation to Hamilton Food Share would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
