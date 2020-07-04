BOWERMAN, JOHN PATRICK Born: April 29, 1940, London, ON Died: July 1, 2020, Alliston, ON It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Patrick Bowerman. Beloved husband of Lynda, loving and devoted father of Suzanne (Jason), cherished Poppa to Austin and Rachel, brother to William (deceased) and uncle to his 7 nieces and nephews. John had a successful career of over 42 years at King City Motor Products. John and Lynda resided in Kleinburg for 35 years before moving to Alliston. John loved boating, golfing, cars and keeping in touch and spending time with his many friends and family members. In memory of John donations can be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake or to a charity that is close to your heart. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905- 857-2213). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com