DEVINE, John Patrick Passed away at Scarborough Health Network - Centenary Hospital on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 69. Dearly loved by his partner of 39 years, Lorraine Elliott. Survived by his sister Eleanor (John), brother Michael (Joy) and predeceased by brother Jim and parents Pat and Mary. Cherished Uncle of Hayley (Alex), Tynne, Elaine, Naill, Paula (Gerard), Trisha (David), John, Lisa, Eleanor, Jaime, Jenny, Evie, Euan and Jim. He will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Lisa, brother-in-law John and by extended family and friends across Canada, US and Europe. Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, May 23, 2019 between 5-8 p.m at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., West Hill. A second visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. prior to the funeral service at 1 p.m. followed by a light reception. Interment will be held in Ireland later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019