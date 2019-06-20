Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN PATRICK MATTICE. View Sign Obituary

MATTICE, JOHN PATRICK Passed away peacefully at home, as he wished, after a short illness on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Adored and devoted son of Corinne and the late Walter, loving brother of Maureen, Mary-Ellen, Brian (Sheila) and Christopher (Catherine). He will be remembered with love and gratitude by his nephews, Matthew and Cameron and niece Kate and will be deeply missed by his close friend Karina Adomeit. John was a man of many talents and gifts. A gentle quiet soul with a tremendous wit and mind for trivia. He had a varied career but he was the happiest in the years he spent as the driver and errand runner for the Sisters of St. Joseph, retiring in 2017. Everyone was drawn to his gentle, compassionate soul. He was a creative and accomplished carpenter and artisan. He spent hours puttering in the garden, always creating innovative pieces of art and architecture that invited everyone into a magical space. He has left a legacy through his works of art but more importantly how he touched and forever changed our hearts. An intensely private man, John requested a simple goodbye with no funeral service. Donations in his memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

Published in the Toronto Star on June 20, 2019

