REILLY, JOHN PATRICK Passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019, at the age of 86, with his family by his side. Predeceased by his devoted, beloved and caring wife Jean. Loving father of Sean (Chasity) and Kevin (Janelle). Cherished papa of Ryan (Kate), James, Brianna and Aidan. Survived by his twin brother Frank. John was a longtime member of Local 27 Carpenters Union. A celebration of John's life will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Cemetery, 7770 Steeles Ave. E., Markham. A reception will follow at Christ the King Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CNIB or the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

