CLANCY, JOHN PAUL John Clancy, 69, died September 23, 2020, at home, of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Devoted spouse of Christine Smith for 38 years, he was the proud father of Connor Clancy, loving father-in-law of Victoria Flie-Clancy and caring "Gramps" to William Flie and April Clancy. Brother to Michael, Stephen, Gerry and Jimmy (deceased), he was the son of Hugh and Josephine Clancy. John grew up in Scarborough, ON and graduated, with distinction, from Neil McNeil High School and Centennial College where he majored in Marketing. He worked in many industries including the taxi business, custom furniture and, ultimately, he spent most of his career in the financial services industry. A steady, reliable, easy, workmate, he held contract positions with CGI, Manulife, CIBC and (his most rewarding) with Spectrum United. Before retiring, he was a Business Analyst with Franklin Templeton. No job was ever beneath him. No project too complicated for John to tackle---from building a deck at the family cottage on Green's Lake, near Buckhorn, ON, to constructing a custom-built headboard at their home on Hunt Club Drive. Prior to his ALZ diagnosis, John was an avid fisherman, a member of the Tam Heather and East York curling clubs and an annual downhill skier (and slow cooker chef extraordinaire) with a group of ski buddies from Chatham, ON. A coach to his son, he was a loyal, longstanding fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and the NFL. He and Christine loved to entertain, and their wide circle of friends enjoyed many parties at their home. Well known as a beer connoisseur, many a glass will be raised in his honour. Private family service at McDougall & Brown, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough. Celebration of life with friends and family in the new year. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbscarb.ca
.