COSTABILE, JOHN PAUL Our family is bereaved at the sudden passing of John Paul Costabile on September 15, 2020 after a short illness. Paul was predeceased by his parents, the late Hugh Costabile and Ann (née McCabe). He is sadly mourned by his cousins Ross McClellan (Patricia) and Nancy Snare and by his two second cousins Maura McClellan and Ian McClellan who were dear to him. Paul was recently predeceased by Garry Snare whom he considered his second father. Paul was born in Toronto in 1960 and was educated at St. Michael's College School and St. Michael's College University of Toronto. He earned a postgraduate degree in Library science. Paul has a long career with Broughton's Church Supplies. But he found his post retirement vocation at the service of his church as a sacristan at Blessed Sacrament Parish. Paul was known as the go-to-guy at his parish, renowned for his organizational skills and abilities and he was a beloved figure among his fellow parishioners where he will be sadly missed. He was also a very talented guy: as a musician and lead vocalist for his band in the 1970s - the Studs; as a talented movie critic with an encyclopedic knowledge of film. He retained his love of music and film to the end. He also loved exploring Lake Simcoe and the Trent water system in his Sunbird boat. Paul was a generous and compassionate man who was loved by his family and friends for his many acts of kindness. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Parish, with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery to be announced at a later date.



