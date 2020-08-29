LUKAS, JOHN PAUL November 6, 1928 - August 21, 2020 On August 21, 2020, retired civil servant John Lukas, known as "Uncle John" by Canadian relatives, and "Uncle Jancsi" by European relatives, left us due to complications after cancer surgery. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mynagh (nee Byrne), in 2013, he was cremated and will join her at Assumption Cemetery in Mississauga. A kind soul, he will be missed by many. Interment will be in November.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store