SMITH, JOHN-PAUL MICHAEL It is with great sadness that the Smith family announces the passing of John-Paul Michael Smith on September 14, 2020. Born November 7, 1981 in Edmonton. Beloved son of Michael and Catherine and brother of Shanna Alpert (Dave) and Jacquelyn Smith (Wayne). Loving uncle to Kyler and Jaxon. John-Paul will be lovingly remembered by immediate family, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his hundreds of friends. We all will miss his amazing sense of humour and his sparkling blue eyes. JP loved kids and in lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to https://support.ooch.org/in-honour/in-memory-of-john-paul-smith