CINIGLIO, John Peter 1930 - 2019 It is with profound sadness that the family of John Peter Ciniglio announce his passing on September 14, 2019. John slipped away in his 89th year at his home in Sandford, Ontario with his son and daughter by his side, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. John will be deeply missed by his children John and Ann (Dennis), grandchildren Devon and Emma and dear friends Patricia and Marie. While John had in no way given up his zest for life, he did pass with the conviction that he had enjoyed a rich and full life. John had a lifetime passion for antique clock collecting, motorcycle racing and riding, and kept active with his many hobbies including teaching and coaching swimming, fishing, windsurfing (right up until several months before his death) and hiking with his beloved canine friends. Those who know John will always remember his relentless energy, passion for life and of course, his Tilley hat. Special thanks to the Southlake cancer and palliative care team and his nurse and PSW Linda and Catherine who took such loving care of him in his home. We will love and miss you forever Pops. Friends and Family are invited to call at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Celebration of John's life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Ontario Humane Society or Stronach Regional Cancer Center would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019