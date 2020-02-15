|
JOHNSON, JOHN PETER September 17, 1932 - February 12, 2020 Our family has lost a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Peter passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Dundas, Ontario. Beloved husband of Loretta (Powers) Johnson. Peter is remembered with love by his children Deirdre Johnson, Sharon (Gary) Strickland, Neil (Peggy) Johnson and Tim Johnson, grandchildren Lisa-Jane (Felix), Jennifer (Brent), Shaun (Hayley), Kayleigh (Brian), Ally, Michelle (Travis), Riley, Pierce and Hunter and great-grandchildren Aria, Mila, Malcolm, Simone and Scotlyn. Cherished son of the late Margaret and John Johnson of Montreal. Dear brother of the late William Johnson and his wife Linda, and brother-in-law to Ruth Anne and Bob MacFarlane. Loving uncle to Catherine (Chris), Marylynn (Murray), Rob (Sherry), Douglas (Lorraine), Fiona (Kevin), Alan (Brenda) and their children. Predeceased by wife Rosemary (Richardson) Johnson (2000). Peter began an illustrious career with Price Waterhouse in Montreal, retiring as a Senior Partner in Hamilton in 1995 to pursue a life rich in many activities including golfing, skiing and the culinary arts. Peter enjoyed spending much of his time with his Hamilton Golf and Country Club friends and associates, and shared many great ski memories in the Baie-Saint-Paul area and Eastern Townships. Many thanks to the caring doctors and nurses at the Juravinski Cancer Centre and the palliative care team from Alert Best Nursing and Home Care who helped support Peter's desire to remain in the comfort of his own home. Friends and family are invited to Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main St., Dundas, on Monday from 2-5 p.m. for a visitation. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Augustine's Church, 58 Sydenham St., Dundas, on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hamilton Cancer Assistance Program, 555 Concession St., Hamilton, ON L8V 1A8, 905-383-9797 (cancerassist.ca) Charitable Registration number 14026 2759 RR0001. Please sign Peter's online Book of Condolence at turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020