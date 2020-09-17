1/1
JOHN PETER WILLIAM VAN ELSEN
Peacefully, at home with family by his side, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in his 86th year. Cherished husband of Helen for 59 years. Loving father of Alanna (Rob) and Carleen (Bill). Proud Opa of Mark, Colin, Doug, Keira and Kelli. Dear brother of Peter (Linda), Gerry (Liz), Henry (Pat), Mary (Rick) and Annie (Orval). John will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter 'Peel' Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga, 905-279-7663. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
