Peacefully, at home with family by his side, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in his 86th year. Cherished husband of Helen for 59 years. Loving father of Alanna (Rob) and Carleen (Bill). Proud Opa of Mark, Colin, Doug, Keira and Kelli. Dear brother of Peter (Linda), Gerry (Liz), Henry (Pat), Mary (Rick) and Annie (Orval). John will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter 'Peel' Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga, 905-279-7663. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
