Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN PHILIP BARRATT. View Sign

BARRATT, JOHN PHILIP Sadly, John passed away on February 15, 2019, in the Mississauga Hospital in the presence of his younger son, Jordan, after a hard fought battle with bladder cancer. John was born in Trail, British Columbia, on August 12, 1944 to Jean and Phil Barratt. He had one much loved older sister, Nancy Whitham, who visited him from Calgary just two weeks ago. John was married to Jennifer Rodgers whom he had met at university in 1970. In 1973, they moved to Mississauga from Vancouver when John was transferred. They had two sons, Jeffrey Michael and Jordan Alexander. Both are CPAs, no doubt influenced by their father. Our family was blessed with the arrival of Sloane and Will, born to Jeff and his wife, Tara Douglas, as well as Emily and Reid, Jordan and Heather's children. John loved his grandchildren and they loved him – a relationship that benefitted each one of them. John graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Beginning with the Royal Bank, he worked for a number of financial institutions including Lloyds Bank as its Deputy CEO. In 1985, he received an Executive MBA from MIT. After his banking career, he then worked with Coscan in the land development business in the U.S. John also spent several years working in Silicon Valley in California dealing with bankruptcies and insolvencies during the tech. bubble. In 2005, he returned home to retire, only to discover Crystal Fountains Incorporated. Three weeks ago, he finally wrote his letter of resignation from CFI. John also loved the Credit Valley Golf Club. The friendships developed over the years were one of the most important accomplishments of his life. Just as important were the friendships and partnerships he found at the bridge tables of the MOBridge Club. A celebration of John's life will be held at The Credit Valley Golf and Country Club on Saturday, March 2nd from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. If so desired, donations to the may be made in John's memory. Online condolences available through



BARRATT, JOHN PHILIP Sadly, John passed away on February 15, 2019, in the Mississauga Hospital in the presence of his younger son, Jordan, after a hard fought battle with bladder cancer. John was born in Trail, British Columbia, on August 12, 1944 to Jean and Phil Barratt. He had one much loved older sister, Nancy Whitham, who visited him from Calgary just two weeks ago. John was married to Jennifer Rodgers whom he had met at university in 1970. In 1973, they moved to Mississauga from Vancouver when John was transferred. They had two sons, Jeffrey Michael and Jordan Alexander. Both are CPAs, no doubt influenced by their father. Our family was blessed with the arrival of Sloane and Will, born to Jeff and his wife, Tara Douglas, as well as Emily and Reid, Jordan and Heather's children. John loved his grandchildren and they loved him – a relationship that benefitted each one of them. John graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Beginning with the Royal Bank, he worked for a number of financial institutions including Lloyds Bank as its Deputy CEO. In 1985, he received an Executive MBA from MIT. After his banking career, he then worked with Coscan in the land development business in the U.S. John also spent several years working in Silicon Valley in California dealing with bankruptcies and insolvencies during the tech. bubble. In 2005, he returned home to retire, only to discover Crystal Fountains Incorporated. Three weeks ago, he finally wrote his letter of resignation from CFI. John also loved the Credit Valley Golf Club. The friendships developed over the years were one of the most important accomplishments of his life. Just as important were the friendships and partnerships he found at the bridge tables of the MOBridge Club. A celebration of John's life will be held at The Credit Valley Golf and Country Club on Saturday, March 2nd from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. If so desired, donations to the may be made in John's memory. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.