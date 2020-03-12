Home

JOHN PITRUN

JOHN PITRUN Obituary
PITRUN, JOHN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and Opa who passed away March 8, 2020, at Trillium Hospital, just shy of his 81st birthday. John leaves behind his devoted wife of over 40 years, Ruth, a son, Christopher and daughter, Lisa-Marie (Michael Samoszewski). John was a loving Opa to Kate and Joshua. Caring older brother to Gerti (Janusz Rzewuski) and his late brother Peter (Lynn Pitrun). He was the proud uncle to Caroline (Michael Colligan) and family and the late Alexander. John was born in Vienna, Austria, and moved to Canada in 1957. Never shy of hard work, John first laboured as a farm hand in Ontario, a miner in Kirkland Lake, and eventually as a tool and die maker in Toronto. After learning the craft of tool and die, John and his brother Peter successfully setup their own business – P&F Tool and Die, which became an instrumental part of the growth of Magna Automotive. With a personality that was larger than life, John's many passions included boating in Northern Ontario, travelling to the Caribbean with his wife and spending quality time with family and friends at his country property in King. John was truly unique, full of charisma and charm and will be fully missed by all who knew him. For those who wish, donations may be made to Trillium Heath Partners. We can not thank them enough for the compassion and care they showed towards John in his final weeks. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the Yorke Chapel (2357 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON M6S1P4). A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the same location. A private family interment will occur after reception.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2020
