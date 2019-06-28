Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. GARDNER. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary

GARDNER, John R. 1938 - 2019 Peacefully after a brief illness, at Sunnybrook Hospital on June 26, 2019. Honoured and respected contributor to Canadian Youth Hockey for over 50 years. John was elected to the Greater Toronto Hockey League Board of Directors (GTHL and formerly the MTHL) in 1975 and served as President from 1980-2015. He participated on countless local, national and international hockey boards, committees and volunteer groups and coached many teams throughout the years. Predeceased by his father Loris (Windsor, ON) and mother Frances (Hopewell Hill, NB) and will be sadly missed by his extended family from his beloved New Brunswick, by his GTHL family and by so many in the hockey community. John's legacy is truly an extensive one, however, placing the best interest of our youth above all is his most important one. A visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 lights west of Yonge St.), on Thursday, July 4th from 2-4 (remembrances at 3 p.m.) and 6-8 (remembrances at 7 p.m.). Subway is Eglinton station and parking will be available at the North Toronto Arena (174 Orchard View Blvd.) and the North Toronto Community Centre (200 Eglinton Ave. W.). Private service and interment, Hopewell Hill, New Brunswick. It would have been greatly appreciated by John that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the GTHL Legacy Fund ( https://torontofoundation.ca/gthl-legacy-fund ) to assist youth to play the game he adored, or to the Sunnybrook Foundation, attn: Palliative Care ( sunnybrook.ca/foundation ), whose staff provided John such wonderful care these past few weeks. Published in the Toronto Star on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

