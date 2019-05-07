MacRAE, JOHN R. Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in his 89th year. John MacRae of Midland, beloved husband of the late Joyce Ann MacRae nee Bowman. Predeceased by his parents William and M. Irene MacRae and his brother Bill. John is survived by his sister-in-law Doreen MacRae. He will be fondly remembered by his nephews Ron (Cathy), Brian (Chris), Gary (Joan) and his niece Dianne (Jim) and their families. Friends will be received at the Nicholls Funeral Home, 330 Midland Ave., Midland, on Saturday, May 11th from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service in the chapel at 3 p.m. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Midland. Thank you to Dr. Donald and the caring staff on 2 East G.B.G.H. Special thanks to his "family" and friends at 750 King Street for their wonderful care. If desired, memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

