RAINBOW, JOHN "JACK" Peacefully after a brave battle with cancer, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Catherine (Bill) McTavish, Sharon, Leslie (Ken Fleming) and John. Cherished grandfather of Erin, Laura, Kristen, Ryan and Kevin. Dear brother of Marian Anthony. The family would like to thank the staff of Princess Margaret and Northumberland Hills Hospitals for their care and kindness. A donation to either hospital would be appreciated. A private family service will be held. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019