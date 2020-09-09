1/
John Ralph "Jake" HELLEWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HELLEWELL, John Ralph "Jake" Proud Past Owner of Hoult-Hellewell Trophies and Awards, Scarborough for 40 years. Builders Division of the Ontario 5 Pin Bowling Hall of Fame Peacefully, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, September 7, 2020, in his 88th year. Predeceased by his wife Joanne. Beloved father of Sandy (Guenther), Jack, Suzie (Rob), Rick, Nancy, Janet, Jeffrey, Catharine (Paul) and Jody (Peter). Loving grandfather and great-grandfather to his many grandchildren. Dear brother of Carol-Ann, the late Ted and the late Frank. He will be dearly missed by his many friends. Jake's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Lakeridge Health Whitby's Rehabilitation Unit for the compassionate care that he received. Mr. Hellewell will be resting at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby, (905) 668-3410, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Please contact the funeral home if you would like to attend, masks are mandatory. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020. Should you wish to attend the service from a distance, a live-stream will be available through the funeral home's website. Cremation to follow. If desired, donations in memory of Jake may be made to Autism Ontario and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.C. Town Funeral Chapel
110 Dundas Street East
Whitby, ON L1N 2H7
(905) 668-3410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.C. Town Funeral Chapel Newediuk Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved