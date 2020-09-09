HELLEWELL, John Ralph "Jake" Proud Past Owner of Hoult-Hellewell Trophies and Awards, Scarborough for 40 years. Builders Division of the Ontario 5 Pin Bowling Hall of Fame Peacefully, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, September 7, 2020, in his 88th year. Predeceased by his wife Joanne. Beloved father of Sandy (Guenther), Jack, Suzie (Rob), Rick, Nancy, Janet, Jeffrey, Catharine (Paul) and Jody (Peter). Loving grandfather and great-grandfather to his many grandchildren. Dear brother of Carol-Ann, the late Ted and the late Frank. He will be dearly missed by his many friends. Jake's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Lakeridge Health Whitby's Rehabilitation Unit for the compassionate care that he received. Mr. Hellewell will be resting at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby, (905) 668-3410, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Please contact the funeral home if you would like to attend, masks are mandatory. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020. Should you wish to attend the service from a distance, a live-stream will be available through the funeral home's website. Cremation to follow. If desired, donations in memory of Jake may be made to Autism Ontario and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com