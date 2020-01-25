|
LUSHER, JOHN RANDALL John passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, at Sara Vista Long Term Care Facility in Elmvale, ON. Born March 20, 1933, John was the son of Lenore and Walter Lusher of Toronto. He is survived by his loving wife Heather, his four children, Tamara (Hugh), Cynthia (Bruce), Deborah (Dave) and Ross (Chloe), beloved Pere Bear to his his thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A retired naval officer and Air Canada Pilot, John was active in many naval, airline and cottage organizations throughout the years. John and Heather enjoyed their time together travelling and spending time at their cottage in Go Home Bay. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of John's life from 1-4 p.m. on February 1, 2020 at Midhurst United Church, 91 Doran Road, Midhurst, Ontario. John's family sends their thanks and sincere appreciation to the staff of the Sara Vista for the compassionate care he received over the past year. Online memories and condolences at www.peacefultransition.ca In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be sent to the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County or The Ontario SPCA.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020