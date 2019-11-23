JOHN RAVENHILL MORGAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN RAVENHILL MORGAN.
Service Information
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON
L6K 1E1
(905)-844-2600
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
View Map
Obituary

MORGAN, JOHN RAVENHILL On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. John, beloved husband of Dorothy, survived by brother Alan, sister-in-law Danuta, and relatives in Australia and many friends in Canada. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (family coming from Australia), at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block east of Kerr St.). Online condolences at koprivataylor.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.