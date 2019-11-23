MORGAN, JOHN RAVENHILL On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. John, beloved husband of Dorothy, survived by brother Alan, sister-in-law Danuta, and relatives in Australia and many friends in Canada. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (family coming from Australia), at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block east of Kerr St.). Online condolences at koprivataylor.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019