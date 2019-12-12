MORGAN, JOHN RAVENHILL On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga Hospital. John, beloved husband of Joan. Dear brother of the late Philippa and the late David Alan. John is survived by relatives in Australia and Kenya and many friends in Canada. A celebration to remember the life of John will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 151 Lakeshore Road West, Port Credit (formerly First United Church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doctors without Borders, the Toronto Food Bank or the Yonge Street Mission. Remembrances at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019