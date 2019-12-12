JOHN RAVENHILL MORGAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN RAVENHILL MORGAN.
Service Information
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON
L6K 1E1
(905)-844-2600
Obituary

MORGAN, JOHN RAVENHILL On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga Hospital. John, beloved husband of Joan. Dear brother of the late Philippa and the late David Alan. John is survived by relatives in Australia and Kenya and many friends in Canada. A celebration to remember the life of John will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 151 Lakeshore Road West, Port Credit (formerly First United Church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doctors without Borders, the Toronto Food Bank or the Yonge Street Mission. Remembrances at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.