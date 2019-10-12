Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN RAYMOND FRANKLIN WISMAN. View Sign Obituary

WISMAN, JOHN RAYMOND FRANKLIN 1933 - 2019 With Gayle by his side, Ray passed away peacefully on the evening of October 2, 2019. Predeceased by his son John in 2016, he is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Gayle Gallant; his children Shellie (John), Patti (Greg) and Leo (Lauren); his sisters Sylvia (Jerry 1986) and Diana (Eric); his brother Ron (Gail); his first wife Nancy (nee McLaren); his grandchildren Jason, Adam, Nancy, Philip, Jennifer, Laura and Glen; and his 11 great-grandchildren. Ray is affectionately remembered for his humour, jokes and the funny stories he retold numerous times to any audience he found. He was the life of every party. He lived life to the fullest. He gave his best, always. A Celebration of Ray's Life will be held with family and friends. In honour of Ray, donations can be made online to the Dorothy Ley Hospice. With unrelenting crescendo, the symphony of life replete, with a melodic progression and hastens to a grand finale, and our friendship with its largos and allegros moves swiftly onwards in sweet memories.

