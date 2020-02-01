|
|
SADVARI, John Raymond May 1, 1931 - January 24, 2020 John Raymond Sadvari died January 24, 2020, at Parkland on the Glen residence in Mississauga, following a brief illness. John is survived by his children Gerald (Annemarie), Karen (Joel), and Linda (Thomas), grandchildren Alexandra (Michael), Eric (Kevin), Alison, Adam (Yuki), and Andrea (Josh) and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Laura (née Niewiadomski), his father John, and mother Jean (née Fronc). John was born in Edmonton May 1, 1931, and spent his early childhood in Lethbridge and in Toronto. He and his wife, Laura, met in grade 9 at Central Technical School and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage together. Following completion of his schooling, John began his 35-year career in financial management in 1950 as a clerk with Northern Power and Industrial Piping Ltd. He rose steadily through the company following its acquisition by Grinnell Corporation of Canada to the position of Vice President and Controller for the company's Canadian distribution division. He consulted to the company for a further 10 years until his retirement in 1995. He also volunteered with the scouting movement and the Toronto YMCA, was active in local politics and as a member of his condominium board, and was an avid sportsman throughout his life. Visitation will be held at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor Street West, Toronto, on Friday, February 7th, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor Street West, Toronto, on Saturday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff of Parkland on the Glen for their devoted and cheerful care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020