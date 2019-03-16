CHAPMAN, John Reginald Died peacefully in Bracebridge, Ontario on March 11th, 2019 at the age of 71. Loving husband of the late Therese Potvin. Beloved father of Dawn, Allison and Diana and grandfather of Sage. For details on John's Celebration of Life please visit www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019