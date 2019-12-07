GILES, JOHN RICHARD (JACK) October 18, 1932 - December 4, 2019 It is with enormous sadness that we share the passing of Jack. After a lengthy and difficult battle with Parkinson's, constantly and heroically supported by his wife, he died at home among his adoring family at the age of 87. Jack will forever be remembered as an honourable, good man, a jazz trumpeter and a dedicated and beloved teacher. He was an adventurous soul who gave his family a lifetime of memories of travel and experiences -- of good living at its best. Predeceased by his brother George and survived by Harry, he will be profoundly missed by all of us: his loving wife - Susanne (Jones), his children - Jennifer, John (Karen), Juliana and Iain (Maggie) and grandchildren - Alexander, Cameron, Ella, Jack, Ben and Luke. The world has truly lost a gentle, gentleman - one of the finest.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019