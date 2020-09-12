LUKE, P. Eng, B.A.Sc., M.A.Sc., UofT, MBA, JOHN RICHARD October 27, 1937-August 31, 2020 Heartbroken, we say goodbye to our kind, brilliant and heroic husband, father and grandfather. Born in Toronto to Jean and Albert Luke, he passed peacefully at home in Florida with his wife of 55 years, Marion. Beloved father to Carolyn Ray of Toronto and Richard Luke of Brisbane, grandfather to Alyxandra, Tabetha, William and Thomas. He was Principal Engineer at Florida Power & Light and taught Economics at FIT. Our dad was our hero, friend, confidante, mentor, and teacher. We will love you forever, El Papa. He will be interred in Prospect Cemetery.



