1/
JOHN RICHARD MURRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURRAY, JOHN RICHARD 1924 - 2020 Passed peacefully at Kipling Acres age 96, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. "Jack" grew up in Parkdale, attending Fern Avenue Public School and Parkdale Collegiate. He joined 3rd Toronto Scouts and later led the troop until retirement and was recognized for his long service by Scouts Canada. Jack joined the Navy at 18, serving as a submarine detector on HMCS New Liskeard until '45. He began work as a lithographer at Rolph Clark Stone after the war, married his school sweetheart Sheila Matheson and together they raised two children, Jane Anne and Rod (Colleen). Active in the Anglican Church, the Ski Patrol and as a blood donor, Jack was a man of faith, an outdoorsman, tennis player, skier and fly fisherman. He is survived by his two children and two grandchildren, Matheson and Kevin. Interment will occur together with Sheila who predeceased Jack in May. Condolences and details at hoglefuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved