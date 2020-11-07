MURRAY, JOHN RICHARD 1924 - 2020 Passed peacefully at Kipling Acres age 96, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. "Jack" grew up in Parkdale, attending Fern Avenue Public School and Parkdale Collegiate. He joined 3rd Toronto Scouts and later led the troop until retirement and was recognized for his long service by Scouts Canada. Jack joined the Navy at 18, serving as a submarine detector on HMCS New Liskeard until '45. He began work as a lithographer at Rolph Clark Stone after the war, married his school sweetheart Sheila Matheson and together they raised two children, Jane Anne and Rod (Colleen). Active in the Anglican Church, the Ski Patrol and as a blood donor, Jack was a man of faith, an outdoorsman, tennis player, skier and fly fisherman. He is survived by his two children and two grandchildren, Matheson and Kevin. Interment will occur together with Sheila who predeceased Jack in May. Condolences and details at hoglefuneralhomes.com