SNELL, John Richard The family of John is sad to announce his passing at the Georgetown Hospital on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. John was born in London, England, in 1935 and spent his early years in Devon and Somerset. John was an Old Harrovian who immigrated to Canada in 1960 where he began his career in the paper and packaging industry. John lived for many years in St. Bruno, Quebec and Georgetown, Ontario. He enjoyed sailing and gardening and would spend many hours following politics, world events and closely monitoring the TSX. Left to mourn are his wife Maureen, daughters Lorna, Susan (Richard) and Belinda (James), and his grandchildren Katie, Charlie and Emmeline, all of whom he was extremely proud. He will be missed. Cremation has taken place.

